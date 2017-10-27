Fiorentina suffer Thereau blow

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina will be without top goalscorer Cyril Thereau against Crotone on Sunday after he picked up a thigh strain.

A statement on Fiorentina’s official website explains Thereau underwent tests on Friday, which showed a “grade-I injury to the bicepis femoris in his right thigh.”

Although the veteran forward has “already begun treatment”, his condition “will be re-evaluated in the next few days”, suggesting he will be unavailable this weekend.

Thereau joined the Viola from Udinese over the summer and scored four goals in his first eight games at the Artemio Franchi.