Friday October 27 2017
Braida to leave Barca?
By Football Italia staff

Former Milan director Ariedo Braida could reportedly leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Braida’s position as international sporting advisor is under threat after the appointments of two new faces, one of whom is Bojan Krkic Sr, father of his former Milan and Roma namesake.

The 71-year-old joined Barca towards the end of the 2014-15 campaign and helped to steady the ship as they won a treble in his first season, plus another Spanish League title and two more Copa del Rey.

However, his role came under scrutiny over the summer after the Blaugrana endured a tough transfer window, with his exact role in recruitment unclear.

Prior to Barca, Braida spent 27 years as Milan’s general manager between 1986 and 2013.

