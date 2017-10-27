Lazio ‘want €100m for Milinkovic-Savic’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have reportedly slapped a €100m asking price on Paris Saint-Germain target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to Le10Sport, PSG have joined Juventus, Manchester City and Manchester United in the race for Milinkovic-Savic.

Central midfield could be a place to strengthen for the French giants after Blaise Matuidi left over the summer, Thiago Motta is now 35 years old and Adrien Rabiot has less than two years left on his contract.

However, Tuttomercatoweb warns Lazio “are still demanding at least €100m” for the Serbian.

The 22-year-old has scored four goals in 13 appearances for the high-flying Aquile this season.