Conte furious with Ancelotti reports

By Football Italia staff

A furious Antonio Conte has rubbished reports that he could make way for Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea.

Chelsea’s players are also alleged to have told Steve Holland, Conte’s former assistant, about their unhappiness with the Italian’s training methods, but Conte was having none of it.

“There is a lot of rubbish,” the former Juventus boss said at a Press conference.

“If I see the past it happened the same with a lot of managers. A lot of rubbish. They try to create problems between me, the club and the players

“If someone is happy to continue to write this I answer very well in the past. I am answering very well about these different issues.

“This is a lack of respect. “I can accept to write the club is ready to sack me and the story with the players.

“I can accept this but to put another person in this way I think this is incorrect and it is not good that this person has to send me a message to tell me: ‘I am sorry but this is not true, I am sorry, if you want to do an interview, I am ready.’

“Why put another person in this rubbish? If you want to hit me, hit me. This is incorrect and I hate this type of situation.”

“I am in touch with Carlo. He is my friend but he doesn’t mean nothing. I don’t care what the newspaper writes about my future or the other person because this is our job and Carlo is my friend.

“I have great respect for him and he was my Coach at Juventus.”