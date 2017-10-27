‘Napoli want Scudetto for the fans’

By Football Italia staff

Elseid Hysaj says Napoli want to win the Scudetto for their city - “Naples deserves to have such a beautiful thing”.

The Partenopei are two points clear at the top of Serie A, and are gunning for a first title since 1990.

“It’s one thing we have to try for, you can’t imagine it,” Hysaj said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“The fans deserve this, and we’d like to give them this joy. Naples deserves to have such a beautiful thing to think about in the coming years.

“When Inter overtook us we went to Genoa to win. That’s the mindset you need to have, to know that every game is difficult and Marassi is certainly a hard place to go.

“We managed to get the three points though. It was important to react after we went behind, but we kept calm and we were able to win.

“Dries Mertens? He’s very strong, after he scored that free-kick he made a goal with that touch. I asked him if he wanted to put the ball there and he said he did.

“It’s also beautiful to play against him, but it’s definitely much better to have him as a teammate.”

Maurizio Sarri’s side face Sassuolo this weekend, and will already know the Juventus and Roma results when they take to the pitch.

“They have good players, even though [Domenico] Berardi will be missing. They’ll have other players who will want to do well though.

“We need to be attentive and make sure we take three points at home.”

The right-back also looked ahead to the return Champions League game with Manchester City.

“It’s a very important game, at the moment they’re the best team in Europe, but we’ve proven we can compete with them.

“We’re thinking about Sassuolo first and foremost, after we win we’ll think about City.”