Miranda: ‘I’ll finish my career in Europe’

By Football Italia staff

Inter defender Joao Miranda says “my idea is to finish my career in Europe”, even if he’d like to play for Sao Paulo again.

The centre-back joined the Nerazzurri from Atletico Madrid in 2015, and at the age of 33 could finish his career with the club.

“I always watch Sao Paulo’s matches and I’m keen to wear that shirt again,” Miranda told Desimpesidos.

“It’s different now though, at the moment I’m Joao Miranda, the Inter player, and Sao Paulo have quality players.

“As I’ve said once before, I think I’ll go back as a fan, I don’t know if I’ll have the chance to play there again, but I think it’s difficult.

“My idea is to finish my career in Europe, but then at the same time football has become faster and more dynamic.”