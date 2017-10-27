Lucas Biglia is in the Milan squad to face Juventus, but Davide Calabria misses out.
Biglia went off after 68 minutes of the win over Chievo, and there were fears a slight knock could see him miss out against the Bianconeri.
However, the Argentine is included in Vincenzo Montella’s squad, so could feature tomorrow evening.
Davide Calabria is left out after a nasty head injury on Wednesday, while former Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci is suspended.
Milan squad to face Juventus: A. Donnarumma, G. Donnarumma, Storari, Abate, Antonelli, Gomez, Musacchio, Paletta, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata, Biglia, Borini, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri, Montolivo, Zanellato, Cutrone, Kalinic, André Silva, Suso