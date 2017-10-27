NEWS
Friday October 27 2017
Biglia fit to face Juventus
By Football Italia staff

Lucas Biglia is in the Milan squad to face Juventus, but Davide Calabria misses out.

Biglia went off after 68 minutes of the win over Chievo, and there were fears a slight knock could see him miss out against the Bianconeri.

However, the Argentine is included in Vincenzo Montella’s squad, so could feature tomorrow evening.

Davide Calabria is left out after a nasty head injury on Wednesday, while former Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci is suspended.

Milan squad to face Juventus: A. Donnarumma, G. Donnarumma, Storari, Abate, Antonelli, Gomez, Musacchio, Paletta, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata, Biglia, Borini, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri, Montolivo, Zanellato,  Cutrone, Kalinic, André Silva, Suso

