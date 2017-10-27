Li, Mirabelli visit Milanello

By Football Italia staff

Han Li and Massimiliano Mirabelli will reportedly have dinner with the Milan team tonight, ahead of the Juventus game.

The Rossoneri got back to winning ways against Chievo in midweek, but face the champions at San Siro tomorrow in a crucial game for both sides.

According to Sky, both sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli and Han Li, the right hand man of owner Yonghong Li are at Milanello this evening.

CEO Marco Fassone will arrive later this evening, and the three will have dinner with the squad ahead of tomorrow’s game.