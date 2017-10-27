Ghoulam in no rush for Napoli contract

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Algeria say Faouzi Ghoulam is in no rush to renew his Napoli contract, with interest from Juventus, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The full-back is out of contract at the end of this season, and so far he is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

According to Algerian outlet Le Buteur, Ghoulam an agreement on a renewal could be found in January, but there are no talks scheduled for before then.

However, the current offer being presented by the Partenopei is a long way from the €3.5m Ghoulam wants, and his agents are also evaluating options including Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Juventus have also been linked, though it’s not clear if the Algerian would emulate Gonzalo Higuain by leaving Naples for Turin.