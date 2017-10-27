Gabigol cost Inter €33.5m

By Football Italia staff

Inter’s accounts reveal Gabriel Barbosa cost €33.5m, and Roberto Gagliardini has been bought outright for €24.1m.

The Nerazzurri held their shareholders’ meeting today to approve the budget for 2016-17, with more details revealed about the summer transfer campaign of 2016.

Gabriel Barbosa, known as Gabigol, cost €33.5m to sign from Santos, with agent fees of €3.6m.

The Brazilian failed to make a single Serie A start for the Beneamata, scoring just once, and has since been loaned to Benfica with an option to buy.

Gabigol has played 26 minutes for Benfica so far.

In August 2017, after his first competitive appearance of the season, Inter were obligated to buy Gagliardini from Atalanta for €24.1m.

It was also revealed that Joao Mario cost €44m in total, and Antonio Candreva €23.6m.