Ones to watch in Week 10

By Football Italia staff

Following the midweek round, it’s been an intense few weeks of Serie A action as we head into Week 10.

Juventus, Inter, Roma and Napoli all won in Week 9, so there’s no change at the top of the table.

This week sees some more big fixtures, not least the clash between Milan and Juventus tomorrow night.

Here’s what to look out for in Week 10.

Milan aim to stop Juventus

Milan got back to winning ways against Chievo in midweek, but face a bigger challenge at home to Juventus on Saturday evening.

While hopes that the Rossoneri could compete for the Scudetto haven’t been realised, they’re still aiming for the top four and a defeat here would pile more pressure on Montella.

Juve, meanwhile, are three points behind leaders Napoli and can’t afford to drop points this weekend.

Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci is suspended against his old side, but it’s still sure to be a fiery clash at San Siro.

Roma under the radar

Roma’s game at Sampdoria being called off has allowed the Giallorossi to fly slightly under the radar so far, but Eusebio Di Francesco’s side have won seven of nine so far.

That leaves them seven points off the Serie A summit with a game in hand, and the capital club welcome Bologna this weekend.

A win against the Rossoblu would continue their fine start to the season, and perhaps make people start to take notice of their nascent Scudetto challenge.

Mihajlovic under pressure

Sinisa Mihajlovic is under pressure at Torino, with the midweek loss to Fiorentina making it five games without a win.

With the Granata aiming for a Europa League spot this season, the Coach has admitted that his future is in the balance and Cagliari come calling on Sunday afternoon.

The Sardinian side have already made a change on the bench, bringing back club legend Diego Lopez, and if they score points in Turin they could be a catalyst for Mihajlovic getting his marching orders.

Will Napoli rotate their squad?

Maurizio Sarri hasn’t rotated his Napoli squad much so far this season, as they seek to win a first Scudetto since 1990.

However, Sunday afternoon’s game with Sassuolo is followed by the second game of a Champions League double-header with Manchester City, and changes may have to be made.

So far Sarri has opted to change in Europe rather than Italy, but against a side two points clear of the relegation zone, surely some rotation couldn't hurt?

Inter’s Monday night opportunity

Inter play on Monday night, so Luciano Spalletti’s side will have the luxury of knowing all of the weekend’s other results when they kick-off against Verona.

Juventus face Milan on Saturday, so if they or Napoli drop points this could be a crucial weekend for the Nerazzurri.

