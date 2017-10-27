Under: ‘Difficult start at Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Cengiz Under admits “the first two months were difficult” at Roma, but “it’s getting better day-by-day”.

The Turkish international joined the Giallorossi this summer, and played from the start against Crotone in midweek.

“It’s the third time I’ve played from the start, I’m really happy,” Under told AS Roma match program.

“I still have problems with the language, but the Coach [Eusebio Di Francesco] is helping me a lot. I work hard in training to be able to ingratiate myself with the rhythms of the squad in the best way.

“It’s always complicated to score your first goal, I had some good chances against Crotone, but it didn’t go well.

“I hope I can score as soon as possible, it would be a turning point for me and hopefully the first of many.

“I think I’ll have more space and be able to express myself better, I just need more minutes.

“During these first four months, the first two months were difficult. I’m not used to being alone and living alone. I moved here on my own though.

“It was tough, but I’m getting used to it. I’ve started to get to know my teammates, and it’s getting better day-by-day.

“Being at Roma is a dream come true, I want to wear this shirt for a long time because Roma are a great team.

“When my agent told me I accepted without thinking twice.”

Under was asked about the difference between the Turkish Super Lig and Serie A.

“Discipline is very important here in Italy. In both leagues it’s very physical, but maybe the Italian league is a bit tougher.

“At first it wasn’t easy for me, above all in my game against Benevento - I was in a bit of trouble in the second half.

“In the end though I don’t think there are many differences, although obviously there’s more quality in Italy.”