How Inter kept Perisic

By Football Italia staff

Inter’s accounts reveal how they kept hold of Ivan Perisic, despite interest from Manchester United.

The Nerazzurri had to raise €35m by August this year to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play, or be sanctioned by European football’s governing body.

As a result, the Red Devils made an offer of €35m for the winger, well below the €55m asking price, reasoning that the Beneamata would cave.

However, the club managed to keep hold of Perisic by selling other players, with the shareholders’ meeting today revealing they brought in €44m.

Gianluca Carpari went to Sampdoria for €15m, generating a profit of €9.3m, while Juan Jesus brought in €6.8m when his move to Roma was made permanent.

Fabio Guelfi’s €6m move to Atalanta brought in €4.8m, with the sales of Cristiano Biraghi and Diego Laxalt generating a further €9m for the club.

Add the sales of Ever Banega, Andrew Gravillon, Federico Dimarco, Senna Miangue, and Daniel Bessa and the total far exceeds the €35m Inter needed.

These accounts don’t include purchases or sales for August, so the signings of Dalbet, Borja Valero, Milan Skriniar and Matias Vecino aren’t included.