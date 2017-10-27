‘Kante could be back for Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte hopes to have N’Golo Kante back to face Roma on Tuesday night.

The Giallorossi face the English champions in the second of a Champions League double-header, with the first match at Stamford Bridge ending in a 3-3 draw.

The Blues face Bournemouth tomorrow, and Conte gave an injury update ahead of that match.

“[Victor] Moses is out. N’Golo is still not ready,” the former Italy CT said in his Press conference.

“We have to wait and hope to have him back for the Roma game. Danny [Drinkwater] played against Everton but he needs to find the right physical condition. The other players are available.”