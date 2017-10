‘Dybala wouldn’t get a game at Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Emanuele Giaccherini’s agent says his client wants more space at Napoli but “not even Paulo Dybala would play in this team”.

Giaccherini has made just three substitute appearances so far this season, playing 50 minutes, having made just one start last season.

“He deserves more space,” Furio Valcareggi told PiùEnne.

“The problem is though that Napoli have three quality forwards. There are solutions in every position, creating a really strong bench.

“Not even Dybala would play in this team.”