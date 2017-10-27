NEWS
Friday October 27 2017
Agent: ‘Conti back in January’
By Football Italia staff

The agent of Milan full-back Andrea Conti believes “we’ll see him on the pitch again at the end of January”.

The Italian international joined the Rossoneri this summer, but suffered a cruciate ligament injury last month.

“Psychologically he’s very strong and we know these are the risks of the job,” Mario Giuffredi told Tuttomercatoweb.

“He’s taken in well, even if it’s normal that there’s some suffering: you do so much to get to a big club, but then you have to stop because of one incident.

“I’m convinced he’ll be back stronger than before though, coming back earlier than expected. We’ll see him on the pitch again at the end of January or mid-February.

“His objective is to go to the World Cup. I’m convinced that with this goal he’ll come back fired up.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies