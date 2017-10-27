Agent: ‘Conti back in January’

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Milan full-back Andrea Conti believes “we’ll see him on the pitch again at the end of January”.

The Italian international joined the Rossoneri this summer, but suffered a cruciate ligament injury last month.

“Psychologically he’s very strong and we know these are the risks of the job,” Mario Giuffredi told Tuttomercatoweb.

“He’s taken in well, even if it’s normal that there’s some suffering: you do so much to get to a big club, but then you have to stop because of one incident.

“I’m convinced he’ll be back stronger than before though, coming back earlier than expected. We’ll see him on the pitch again at the end of January or mid-February.

“His objective is to go to the World Cup. I’m convinced that with this goal he’ll come back fired up.”