San Siro sold out for Milan-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Milan-Juventus is a sell-out, and it’s estimated around 730 million people will watch the match on television around the world.

Two of Serie A’s biggest clubs meet at San Siro tomorrow night, in what is always one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the season.

The Rossoneri’s official website states that tickets are sold out for the match, with 78,328 fans attending the game.

In addition, the game will be shown in over 200 countries across the world, with an expected audience of around 730 million people.

There will be a host of football legends present, including Franco Baresi, Filippo Galli, Daniele Massaro, Paolo Maldini, Pietro Vierchowod, Massimo Oddo, Mauro Tassotti, Christian Vieri, Angelo Carbone, Marek Jankulovski and Giuseppe Favalli.