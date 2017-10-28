Milan change, Juve go old school

By Football Italia staff

Milan are expected to use Suso, Hakan Calhanoglu and Nikola Kalinic in this evening’s clash, but Juventus won’t start any new buys.

It kicks off at San Siro at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Rossoneri are without suspended Leonardo Bonucci, who won’t be able to face his former teammates, while Jack Bonaventura, Davide Calabria and Andrea Conti are injured.

Lucas Biglia has shaken off a muscular issue and is able to lead the midfield with Franck Kessie, Fabio Borini and the returning Ignazio Abate.

Suso was on stunning form in Wednesday’s 4-1 victory away to Chievo and is expected to support Calhanoglu and Kalinic.

Juventus welcome Mario Mandzukic back after his one-match ban for insulting the referee, though Medhi Benatia, Marko Pjaca and Benedikt Howedes are injured.

Alex Sandro is likely to be rested in favour of Kwadwo Asamoah at left-back, while Daniele Rugani and Andrea Barzagli are both up for the same centre-back spot.

According to various reports, Juan Cuadrado will get the nod rather than Douglas Costa, while Blaise Matuidi is not risked from the start.

That means there will be no summer signings in the Juventus starting XI, as Federico Bernardeschi and Rodrigo Bentancur are also benched.

Milan (probable): G Donnarumma; Zapata, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Abate, Kessie, Biglia, Borini; Suso, Calhanoglu; Kalinic

Juventus (probable): Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain