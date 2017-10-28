Italy go 3-4-1-2 with Sweden?

By Football Italia staff

Italy will reportedly change tactics and start Simone Zaza with Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile in the World Cup play-off against Sweden.

The first leg of the showdown for Russia 2018 is in Stockholm on November 10, with the decider at San Siro on November 13.

Andrea Belotti is back in the Torino squad and will hope to play this weekend in Serie A, but it’s a race against time to be fully fit and in shape after a month out with a knee injury.

According to pundit Mario Sconcerti on TMW Radio, not only will Valencia striker Zaza be called up by Coach Giampiero Ventura, but he’ll also be given a starting spot.

There could well be a change of tactics too, after the 4-2-4 system was roundly criticised in the media.

Sconcerti believes Ventura will adapt to the players at his disposal and go for a 3-4-1-2 approach with Insigne moving inside behind the two forwards, Immobile and Zaza.

Antonio Candreva and Leonardo Spinazzola would be the wing-backs, with Daniele De Rossi and Marco Parolo in the centre of midfield.

Italy (probable): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Candreva, De Rossi, Parolo, Spinazzola; Insigne; Immobile, Zaza