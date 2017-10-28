Maxi Lopez sues Wanda Nara

By Football Italia staff

Wanda Nara, Inter striker Mauro Icardi's wife, is being sued by her ex-husband – Udinese forward Maxi Lopez – for publishing his phone number online.

The pair went through a bitter divorce after she started dating and eventually married Icardi, who had been Maxi Lopez’s friend and teammate at Sampdoria.

Now Maxi Lopez has taken legal action against Wanda, claiming she published his phone number and other personal details on Twitter and Facebook as an act of “revenge” and to “damage” his reputation.

The case will be heard in court in Milan on November 22.

Her lawyer released a statement insisting she “is absolutely convinced that she can prove her innocence. On the contrary, it’s worth noting that Maxi Lopez is involved, both in Italy and Argentina, in numerous court cases.

“Wanda Nara has made numerous charges against Lopez for failing to pay maintenance for their children since January 2017 for a total figure of over €130,000.

“The only victims of Lopez’s behaviour are his children and Nara, who is only guilty of trying to guarantee the rights of her children are respected.

“We have no doubt that any action taken by Lopez represents exclusively the vain and desperate attempt to not pay the sum the law stated he must give towards his family.”