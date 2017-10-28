Immobile 'laughed' at Chelsea report

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile and his agent “had a good laugh” over reports of offers from China and Chelsea. “Lazio will fight for a Champions League place.”

The striker has been sensational this season, scoring 17 goals in just 14 competitive games for the club, along with four assists.

This form sparked reports from The Sun that Shanghai SIPG had offered €70m, while the same English newspaper claimed that Antonio Conte wanted Chelsea to sign him.

“We had a good laugh together over that, including the Chelsea rumour,” agent Marco Sommella told TMW Radio just days after signing a new contract to June 2022.

“I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank the club for that renewal. The President and director Igli Tare rewarded the lad, who has become the highest-paid player in the Claudio Lotito era. Many great players have passed through and this deal proves the reciprocal bond between Immobile and Lazio.

“It also went well last season, but this term the Biancocelesti have started even better. We are only at the beginning, it’ll be difficult, but it’s a great period of form.”

Lazio started strong in August by beating Juventus 3-2 to win the Italian Super Cup, then became the first side to get a Serie A victory at the Juventus Stadium in over two years.

“Lazio have built a competitive squad, despite having inferior revenue streams compared to the others. They will fight for a Champions League place and are proving they are no flash in the pan: you don’t defeat Juve twice in such a short space of time as a fluke.

“They had also played very well against Napoli, but were unlucky with injuries. The Rome Derby will be a bit of a crossroads for the campaign.”