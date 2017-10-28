NEWS
Saturday October 28 2017
Milik recovering ahead of schedule
By Football Italia staff

Arkadiusz Milik is “recovering very well” and could be back for Napoli sooner than expected after his latest post-operation check-up.

The striker ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament for the second time in under a year – in both knees – in September and had not been expected back until January or February.

Milik visited the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome on Friday and Professor Piero Paolo Mariani.

“Milik is already doing better now after a month compared to at this stage last year following surgery to the other knee,” Mariani told Sky Sport Italia.

“He recovered well on a muscular level and is doing very well compared to the timing we are accustomed to.

“Now the more specific work begins and I predict a happy return to sporting action.”

