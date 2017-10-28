Benitez: 'Napoli needed Reina'

By Football Italia staff

Rafa Benitez believes Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli can win the Scudetto, but claims Pepe Reina’s departure was the reason for his team’s slide.

The current Newcastle United manager had two spells in Italy, lasting just six months at Inter in 2010 during the post-Jose Mourinho era and at Napoli from 2013 to 2015.

“I had some satisfaction in Italy. At Inter I won two trophies in just six months, then I got just as many with Napoli. They are two periods of my career I have good memories of and don’t regret anything,” the Spaniard told La Repubblica newspaper.

“Naples is very similar to Spain, from the architecture to the lifestyle. I felt at home immediately. We worked well on the field too, especially during the first season. Our result in the second was compromised by a missed penalty in the final match, which made us slide from third place to fifth.”

However, Benitez puts the blame for that failure all on President Aurelio De Laurentiis, who let Reina go back to Liverpool after the 2013-14 loan.

“The real error was made at the start on the transfer campaign. All we had to do was buy one player, or at least keep hold of him. I am referring to our goalkeeper, who was also the leader of the squad. History proved me right, as Reina did return to Napoli and is once again making the difference.”

Benitez left for Real Madrid, where he had another very brief experience, but insists he would’ve departed Napoli anyway.

“In order to work well together, you need to all believe 100 per cent. It was the right moment to change, for both me and the club. My time at Napoli had ended and I would’ve left anyway, regardless of the Real Madrid offer.

“Would I have gone to Juventus? That’s hypothetical, seeing as they never called me… I was stunned by Gonzalo Higuain’s decision to join Juve, considering the rivalry between the teams and the cities. It was his decision and I have to respect it: it doesn’t matter if I liked it or not.”

Sarri has taken the Partenopei to the top of the table and introduced a style of football that has won plaudits all over Europe.

“He is a good Coach and Napoli found the right squad for what he had in mind,” continued Benitez.

“He is working hard on defence and high pressing, which can be done in Serie A and not so much other leagues, for example in England. We saw the difficulties of the Azzurri defence against Manchester City, who play at a different tempo.

“This can be the right year for Napoli to win the Scudetto, but it’ll be a long road and the winner will be the side with the most stamina.

“I remain a Napoli supporter and watch them on TV every chance I get. I saw their recent games against Roma, Manchester City and Inter. I love to see the progress of the players who were there with me and continue to have the same attacking mentality. Now they have more belief in themselves, as they’ve been in Italy for many years and settled in better.

“My Napoli scored a lot of goals too, but we lacked something in defence and paid a heavy price for individual errors. Sarri has worked hard on the solidity of the defence and experience helps, as well as having Reina behind you.

“I remained in contact with many players and a few employees at Napoli too. I know what they’re up to, I keep informed. I haven’t spoken to De Laurentiis again, we didn’t have that opportunity.”