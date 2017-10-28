NEWS
Saturday October 28 2017
Lulic pays for outburst
By Football Italia staff

Senad Lulic apologised to Coach Simone Inzaghi and his Lazio teammates for his touchline outburst by picking up the restaurant tab.

The veteran defender was visibly furious with Inzaghi when substituted during Wednesday’s 2-1 victory away to Bologna and shouted abuse as he walked back to the bench.

According to the Corriere dello Sport and Messaggero newspapers, the club did not need to impose a fine, because Lulic took matters into his own hands.

He took the entire squad out to dinner on Thursday evening and paid for the bill.

