Inter could get Vidal in January

By Football Italia staff

Arturo Vidal could be heading to Inter in January after German reports of more disciplinary problems at Bayern Munich.

The Chile international’s hard-partying pays have often been cause for concern and Bild reported on a new incident in a nightclub after the 4-0 win over Mainz.

The owner of the club insisted Vidal was not involved, as glasses and bottles were smashed by “other clients that had nothing to do with him.”

Nonetheless, Tuttosport suggest Bayern Munich directors are tired of dealing with the controversy and poor form, so are ready to cash in.

New Coach Jupp Heynckes only started Vidal twice in four games and is prepared to lose him in January.

Inter have made no secret of their interest in the former Juventus midfielder and would relish a mid-season swoop.

The 30-year-old was at Juve from 2011 to 2015 and his current contract with Bayern is due to expire in June 2019.