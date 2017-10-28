NEWS
Saturday October 28 2017
Thiago Silva cheering on Milan
By Football Italia staff

Thiago Silva is looking forward to today’s Milan-Juventus, and although he’s still in contact with Max Allegri, the PSG star can support only one team.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“Milan-Juve has always been an important fixture and every time I faced the Bianconeri, it was a really difficult game,” Thiago Silva told Sky Sport Italia.

The Brazilian defender wore the Rossoneri jersey from 2009 to 2012, much of it working under Scudetto-winner Allegri.

“On the one side, there is a Coach I know very well like Allegri, but I have to cheer on Milan. I’d be really happy if Milan won tonight.

“I do still keep in contact with Max and we speak often, or at least when we’ve got time. In any case, I am still supporting Milan this evening.

“The Rossoneri are a great club and have to get back into the Champions League as soon as possible, which means they must win big games like this.”

