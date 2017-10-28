Tactical View: Mobile Milan system

By Football Italia staff

Words: Luca LaPorta

After a change in formation and tactics in a 4-1 win away to Chievo Verona at the Bentegodi, it’s reported that Vincenzo Montella goes with the same formation and a few small changes in personnel to counter Juventus at San Siro, but don’t be fooled into thinking it’s a set 3-4-2-1.

For some strange reason, Cristian Zapata looks like he will be getting the nod at the right of the three-man backline instead of Mateo Musacchio, who’s been absolutely impressive so far in his first season with the Rossoneri. The only other change that’s almost guaranteed is Ignazio Abate coming in to replace injured Davide Calabria, who was stretchered off in an ambulance last match with a head injury, but will be back soon.

Ricardo Rodriguez will likely be playing as a left central defender with Leonardo Bonucci serving his two-match suspension. Fabio Borini will take the reins as a left wing back, after impressing once again against Chievo.

In terms of the attack, it’s going to be Hakan Calhanoglu, coming off his first Serie A goal to start with the in-form Suso, who’ll set up behind the ex-Fiorentina man Nikola Kalinic.

On paper, the formation says 3-4-2-1, however, this isn’t the kind of shape that’s stagnant throughout the entire match. Against Chievo, we saw this system switch in to a 4-2-3-1 at times in attack and also in defence. Montella is trying to make that switch in the game, depending on what the other team’s tactics are and how they play throughout the match.

Montella already said that the Rossoneri need to beat Juve, so expect an attacking Milan start from a side that’s desperate for three points in front of their home fans and to climb up the Serie A table.