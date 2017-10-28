Mancini: 'Italy Coach before I'm 70'

By Football Italia staff

Zenit Coach Roberto Mancini is impressed by Lazio, Napoli and Inter, but confirms he’d love to take charge of Italy “before I turn 70.”

The 52-year-old tactician spoke to Radio Deejay from St Petersburg about his new experience in Russia.

“I am happy here, the team is young, has been renewed and we’re doing well. Several top level elements left in order to bring down the average age of the squad, but we are top of the table, so I can say I’m pleased.”

Mancio is keeping a close eye on the Italian football scene, even from so far away.

“Lazio are doing very well in Serie A, so I am happy for Simone Inzaghi. It’s the usual suspects for the Scudetto. Napoli play good football and have been together for years, so that is an advantage.

“Inter are a team built slowly and are strong. Milan need time after changing so much, as at times you can do it straight away only to then fall. We’ll see what happens today in Milan-Juve, which will be a very important game.

“Unfortunately for Juventus, they can’t win every year. Napoli and Inter are competitive, so it’ll be a battle between them, with Roma the possible novelty. If they can keep the early pace, they could be dangerous later on.”

As for Mancini’s career prospects, he is in no hurry to replace Giampiero Ventura on the Italy bench.

“I really hope they qualify, because a World Cup without Italy is senseless. I’d like to become CT… before I turn 70. It is the dream of every Coach, but now it’s right that the Nazionale is concentrated on qualification.”