Pioli: 'Crotone play direct football'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli warns Fiorentina not to “underestimate” Crotone after their three consecutive Serie A victories. “They play very direct football.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“We are going to the Stadio Scida with confidence, aware of our quality and that we must play every game to the best of our abilities,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We’re facing a side that proved last season they could make the most of their opportunities, especially on home turf, so we have to rely on our own strengths and resources.

“They have solidity and determination, while Crotone play a very direct style of football with a lot of vertical passing and counter-attacks. We must be wary of this and not underestimate them.”

Fiorentina have won their last three Serie A matches, scoring eight goals and conceding only one.

“I am very satisfied. I see the squad is training well and working really hard in match situations too, trying to be as balanced as possible.

“We know that in football opinion changes rapidly, so we just need to focus on one game at a time.”