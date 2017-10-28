Lopez relies on Cagliari midfield

By Football Italia staff

New Coach Diego Lopez hints Cagliari will use a “physical midfield to contrast Torino’s approach” on Sunday evening.

“It was important for us to get the win against Benevento. Clearly, having done it with a goal at the 95th minute boosted the adrenaline, but that’s all in the past now and we have to focus on Torino,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Torino are a good side and we need a great performance to pick up a result. They have a lot of individual talents with quality and can cause problems for anyone.”

Lopez took over last week from sacked Massimo Rastelli, while Torino could fire Sinisa Mihajlovic if he fails to beat Cagliari.

“I prefer to look only at our own situation, as we’ve got issues and cannot afford distractions. We will certainly go to Turin in order to play our game. I still have some choices to make, as it’s not easy to play three games in one week.”

Andrea Cossu, Alessio Cragno, Fabio Pisacane and Fabio Deiola are out of action, while Federico Melchiorri and Gregory van der Wiel are not fully fit.

“Cagliari can play with or without a trequartista,” insisted Lopez. “We have a physical midfield and can contrast Torino’s approach well in the middle of the park.

“I always worked with a four-man defence, but this time I chose three at the back because we have the players with the right characteristics for that.

“I want to see the same attitude we had against Lazio, of never giving in, even when 3-0 down.”