Marco Giampaolo warns Chievo are “difficult to play against” for Sampdoria, who have the opportunity to write club history.
It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT
“Chievo are a particularly tough opponent, because they are difficult to play against. They are an experienced side who know how to work under pressure during a game,” said the Coach in his Press conference.
“I believe Chievo are a side on our level. It’ll be an even game, they have a very good record away from home and over the years Rolando Maran has built a solid squad.
“In a way, Chievo are quite similar to us, but are perhaps a little more calculated, so know how to batten down the hatches during difficult moments of the game. It’ll be a match where we need to create the spaces.”
Samp have lost only two games this season, against Udinese and Inter, though they almost completed the comeback when falling 3-2 at San Siro on Tuesday night.
“We analysed that game. We had a good opening 15 minutes, then were pegged back after the goal and to the end of the first half. We did meet Inter during their best period of form, but I thought the reaction was very positive. We never make it easy for the opposition and that’s a good characteristic to have.
“There are players like Ivan Strinic, Duvan Zapata and Gaston Ramirez who arrived quite late in the transfer session, so there’s going to be a period of settling in with peaks and troughs.”
Giampaolo has extra motivation on Sunday, because a fifth consecutive home victory to start the season would be a new all-time club record for Sampdoria.
“There are many reasons to feel motivated and it’s pleasing to write a page in the Sampdoria history books, but tomorrow’s game represents a chance to improve our standing in the table and our self-belief.”