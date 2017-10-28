Giampaolo: 'Chievo tough to face'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo warns Chievo are “difficult to play against” for Sampdoria, who have the opportunity to write club history.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“Chievo are a particularly tough opponent, because they are difficult to play against. They are an experienced side who know how to work under pressure during a game,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“I believe Chievo are a side on our level. It’ll be an even game, they have a very good record away from home and over the years Rolando Maran has built a solid squad.

“In a way, Chievo are quite similar to us, but are perhaps a little more calculated, so know how to batten down the hatches during difficult moments of the game. It’ll be a match where we need to create the spaces.”

Samp have lost only two games this season, against Udinese and Inter, though they almost completed the comeback when falling 3-2 at San Siro on Tuesday night.

“We analysed that game. We had a good opening 15 minutes, then were pegged back after the goal and to the end of the first half. We did meet Inter during their best period of form, but I thought the reaction was very positive. We never make it easy for the opposition and that’s a good characteristic to have.

“There are players like Ivan Strinic, Duvan Zapata and Gaston Ramirez who arrived quite late in the transfer session, so there’s going to be a period of settling in with peaks and troughs.”

Giampaolo has extra motivation on Sunday, because a fifth consecutive home victory to start the season would be a new all-time club record for Sampdoria.

“There are many reasons to feel motivated and it’s pleasing to write a page in the Sampdoria history books, but tomorrow’s game represents a chance to improve our standing in the table and our self-belief.”