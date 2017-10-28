Miha: 'Torino baying for blood'

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic demands “11 players baying for blood” as Torino host Cagliari, but is still unsure about Andrea Belotti’s fitness.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“This year I wanted to avoid getting angry, thinking I could rely on a more mature squad. I wanted to work on the details rather than the attitude,” noted the Coach in his Press conference.

“From the 2-2 draw with Verona, something went wrong and now we have to start from scratch. Giving up cannot be in the DNA of this club, as we need passion and determination. We need the same anger that I put in and that I have the day after failing to win a match.

“This is why tomorrow I expect 11 players baying for blood out there, who only want the victory. After a defeat, I don’t sleep at night, I watch the game again in the morning and then run 15km to shake off the tension.”

After two points from five rounds, Mihajlovic’s job is on the line and he is wielding the axe over his squad too.

“There will certainly be some changes. Some players are not giving what I expected of them and they will go on the bench. If you’re technically gifted and don’t put in the right concentration, then you won’t win. I thought the lads had realised this by now, but evidently not.

“I realise the risks of this profession, which is inevitably tied to the results. When I feel confidence, I am stronger. Our objective is to challenge for Europe, but the important thing tomorrow is simply to get back on track.”

Among the changes is the return of Belotti, who has recovered earlier than expected from a knee ligament injury.

“We’ll have to see in today’s training session, but we certainly don’t want to run any risks,” added the Coach.

“M’Baye Niang knows he’s not in good shape, but the best Niang will return, I am certain of it. We certainly did not waste money on him. He hasn’t played regularly for two years, so it’ll take a while.”