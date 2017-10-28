Lazio: 'Media witch-hunt!'

Lazio spokesman Arturo Diaconale claims the club and its fans were the subject of “a media witch-hunt” after the Anne Frank furore.

The ultras were already sitting out a ban in the Curva Nord for racist chanting, but while moved over to the Curva Sud for €1 – which is in itself under investigation – a group attached insulting stickers to the Plexiglas wall, including some of Holocaust victim Anne Frank wearing a Roma jersey.

This morning, Lazio and President Claudio Lotito announced they were taking legal action against various media sources for damaging their reputation and integrity with unfair stories.

“This has been a difficult week and the statement represents a response to the media witch-hunt that has taken place against the President, the club and the entire Biancocelesti fanbase.

“There are three parties damaged in this whole affair: the President, who was presented in the worst light by a bitter media, the club that lost money because it is floated on the stock exchange, and finally the fans who, due to this witch-hunt, are depicted as racist.

“The identification between fans and racism is due to the pervasive campaign of mud-slinging sparked by a single incident, which brought punishment to 16 people in a stadium with 30,000 and a Curva containing 10,000.

“The incident must be placed within its realistic dimensions. This sort of thing must be prevented, but does not justify the planetary wave of mud that has been hurled against us.

“The statement and legal action is therefore against the crimes of defamation made against the President, the club and the fans.”

Diaconale even told Lazio Style Radio that some people were “using Shoah and the memory of the Holocaust for low means: that cannot be accepted and this ought to be the biggest problem for the Jewish community.”