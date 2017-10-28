Zaza on target again

By Football Italia staff

Simone Zaza has scored his eighth goal in the last six La Liga games for Valencia, fuelling calls for him to start for Italy against Sweden.

There were already reports the striker would be called up by Azzurri boss Giampiero Ventura for the World Cup play-off on November 10 and 13.

Now the push is for him to be in the starting XI, as he was on target again this afternoon in Valencia’s 2-1 victory away to Alaves.

Zaza has found the net eight times in the last six rounds and now has 15 goals for Valencia in 30 competitive games, joining Marco Di Vaio as the top-scoring Italian in the club’s history.

He has scored in each of the last six rounds and could become the first player since 1944 to net in seven consecutive Valencia appearances.

Intriguingly, Zaza has scored nine League goals this season, more than his old club West Ham United put together – just eight.