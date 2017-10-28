Inzaghi: 'Lazio mustn't be arrogant'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi warns Lazio not to be “arrogant” against bottom of the table Benevento. “They don’t deserve their current position.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“There might be the danger of complacency, but I have a mature squad and Benevento played very well against Cagliari midweek, not deserving that defeat,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

Benevento were beaten by a 95th-minute goal on the debut of Coach Roberto De Zerbi, while on Wednesday Lazio nearly fumbled a 2-0 lead at the Stadio Dall’Ara.

“They were shaken up by the change of management and we mustn’t underestimate this match. I want to see the best Lazio performance.

“We were fantastic in the first half with Bologna, but we become a ‘normal’ team when we drop the intensity levels. We almost threw away a game that was already done and dusted.”

Benevento are bottom of the table in their first ever Serie A campaign, having lost all 10 matches.

“It can happen, Serie A is tough. I saw their last two games and they really don’t deserve to be in their current position. The team knows we mustn’t underestimate anything or be arrogant. We expect Benevento to play 3-4-2-1, so have studied how to move and adjust to that.

“Davide Di Gennaro won’t be called up, as he picked up an injury in training today, joining Dusan Basta, Wallace, Felipe Anderson and Simone Palombi. Pedro Neto’s international transfer has arrived, so he’ll be in the squad.

“Nani is improving, while Felipe Caicedo is also doing well, so I’ll take some time to decide on the line-up. I don’t think it’d be a problem to have Nani and Luis Alberto co-exist.”

There were reports Senad Lulic had bought the entire squad dinner after his outburst at Inzaghi when being substituted.

“We had already cleared the air on the way back from Bologna. As a captain and a man, he realised he was wrong by the final whistle. The group is united, we are all working in the same direction and we all must give our best.”