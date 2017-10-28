Liveblog: Milan-Juventus, Roma-Bologna

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s Serie A games, starting with Milan-Juventus at San Siro, then Roma-Bologna.

We begin at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT) with Milan hosting Max Allegri’s Juve in one of the classic top flight fixtures.

The Rossoneri are fresh from a 4-1 victory away to Chievo and the Old Lady can go top of the table, at least temporarily, with a win here.

Juventus have won eight of their last nine Serie A meetings with Milan, but lost at San Siro last season and were beaten in the Italian Super Cup in December.

There is to be no reunion for Leonardo Bonucci with his former club, as the defender sits out a two-match ban.

At 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), focus turns to the Stadio Olimpico, where Roma welcome Bologna in a family reunion.

That’s because Giallorossi Coach Eusebio Di Francesco’s son Federico plays in the Bologna trident attack.

