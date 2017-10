Chiellini excited by sold out San Siro

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini hopes Juventus can “deserve the victory” against Milan in front of a packed crowd at San Siro.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“This will be the kind of atmosphere you get on big occasions and we all need to put in extra effort to win it,” the Bianconeri defender told Milan TV.

“We are ready, but it’ll be the performance on the pitch that tells us if we deserve the victory.

“We’re hoping for the best.”