Kessie: 'Dreaming of a goal'

By Football Italia staff

Franck Kessie is “dreaming” of a goal for Milan against Juventus this evening. “We must believe in this team.”

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

The Rossoneri are seeking a turning point in their campaign after the 4-1 victory away to Chievo on Wednesday, ending a run of one draw from four rounds.

“We must believe in this team after the win in Verona,” the midfielder told Milan TV.

“Juventus are a great side, but so are we and I expect a balanced encounter. Everyone is dreaming of scoring a goal in a fixture like this… we’ll see.”