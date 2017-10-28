NEWS
Saturday October 28 2017
Maldini: 'Milan not top four material yet'
By Football Italia staff

Paolo Maldini urges Milan to have patience, especially against Juventus, but “they are not worthy of the top four right now.”

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“It’s going to be a tough one because Juve are the strongest squad in Italy,” the Rossoneri legend told Sky Sport Italia.

“Milan have revamped the squad and it’s going to require a little patience. After so many changes, results never come immediately.

“They are not worthy of the top four now, but it’s a long season ahead. So far other teams have played better and deserve to be above them.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies