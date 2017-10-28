Maldini: 'Milan not top four material yet'

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Maldini urges Milan to have patience, especially against Juventus, but “they are not worthy of the top four right now.”

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“It’s going to be a tough one because Juve are the strongest squad in Italy,” the Rossoneri legend told Sky Sport Italia.

“Milan have revamped the squad and it’s going to require a little patience. After so many changes, results never come immediately.

“They are not worthy of the top four now, but it’s a long season ahead. So far other teams have played better and deserve to be above them.”