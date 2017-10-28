Fassone: 'No Milan financial problems'

By Football Italia staff

Milan CEO Marco Fassone insists they have “no financial problems, but people like talking about us” ahead of the showdown with Juventus.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We believe in a win today and hope that the victory at Chievo helped bring back morale and confidence,” Fassone told Mediaset Premium following Wednesday’s 4-1 result at the Bentegodi.

“There was no need to fire the team up that much, because this is the kind of game that needs no preparation. We’ll see if the Chievo result was only a small turning point or an important change of direction.”

Fassone was asked about the growing reports, fuelled by former owner Silvio Berlusconi, that new patron Yonghong Li was struggling to balance the books after a high-interest loan.

“Fortunately, we do not have any financial problems and things are going according to plan. We are optimistic. Already last season, Milan proved they were able to divide club issues from what happens on the field.

“People like to talk about Milan and we are always at the centre of attention. It’s fine if people give opinions, but if they start spouting figures that are not correct, then that does make us angry.”