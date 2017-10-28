Marotta: 'OTT Milan enthusiasm'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta maintains Milan are paying the price for “over the top enthusiasm” during the summer.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“Every match is important. This is not a derby, but it is a special fixture,” he confessed to Mediaset Premium.

“Juventus have a competitive squad, as we are in several different tournaments and therefore need a large squad. Then it’s up to the Coach to make the decisions.

“Milan are a younger side and therefore can play with less pressure on them. We are more solid compared to them and have been in this style for a few years.

“I thought that the enthusiasm over the summer was over the top, as when you change so much, it’s not easy to immediately get the team to gel.

“Milan could’ve had a few more points, but have time to recover. It’s a new side and it deserves respect.”