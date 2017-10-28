Higuain brace breaks Milan

By Football Italia staff

A Gonzalo Higuain brace at San Siro gave Juventus the 2-0 victory and plunged Milan back into crisis after poor Nikola Kalinic finishing.

The Rossoneri had ended their dismal run of one point from four rounds with Wednesday’s 4-1 victory away to Chievo, but that is starting to look like a blip.

This comprehensive defeat on home turf puts the pressure back on Coach Vincenzo Montella, although in fairness they did have chances, many of them wasted by Kalinic.

The one he did get on target was palmed on to the crossbar by Gigi Buffon on the stroke of half-time.

Higuain marked the 100th Serie A goal of his career when curling in from just inside the area, then added 101 in the second half with a well-worked team move.

Paulo Dybala’s dummy let a Kwadwo Asamoah pass through for Higuain, who dummied Ricardo Rodriguez and drilled in off the inside of the post.

This result means Milan have lost nine of their last 10 Serie A meetings with Juventus.

