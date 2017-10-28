El Shaarawy: 'Roma attitude key'

By Football Italia staff

Stephan El Shaarawy noted the importance of Roma’s “attitude” and of squad rotation against Bologna this evening.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

“The Coach asked us to have the same attitude as against Crotone, because it will not be easy. Bologna have good individual talents and play good football,” the Little Pharaoh told Roma TV.

“We will need the utmost effort and concentration for the whole 90 minutes. I think it’s important to rotate the squad so everyone is involved and gives their all to achieve three points.”

Roma are wearing special shirts dedicated to Rick Karsdorp during the warm-up, as he sustained a serious knee injury on his Giallorossi debut.

“We are all trying to stay close to Karsdorp, who was incredibly unlucky on his debut. It hurts, but we are all by his side. He worked with determination to recover from the other knee injury and will certainly do so again.

“We hope he can come back as soon as possible, because we need him and we wish him all the best.”