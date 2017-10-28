Montella: 'Not everyone has a Higuain'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella insists Milan played “on level terms with Juventus, but not everyone has a striker like Gonzalo Higuain.”

Pipita bagged a brace at San Siro for this evening’s 2-0 Bianconeri victory, whereas Nikola Kalinic wasted several golden opportunities and hit the bar.

“It was a very balanced match, one we played on even terms with Juventus, but the difference was made by Higuain with two great goals,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“As far as I am concerned, the team put in a good performance, we were just a little tired. We were balanced and had twice as many shots compared to Juve. We could’ve broken the deadlock earlier, but their strikers did better.”

Milan are six points worse off than at this stage last season and have lost to all the big clubs so far.

“We are a restructured squad and in the games against the big clubs, apart from 15 minutes with Lazio, we always played on level terms. This is scant consolation, but we must be more clinical in front of goal.

“On both goals today, the defence was in position, but Higuain scored two phenomenal strikes. We must also recognise the talent of the opposition.

“We went close to the goal several times, but there are few Higuains out there and not everybody has someone like him.

“I maintain it was a good performance from my team. In this type of fixture, you also need to be accustomed to games at this level. We now have to react straight away and focus on winning in Athens on Thursday for the Europa League.”