Buffon: 'Juve don't want to be Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon insists Juventus “don’t want to play like Napoli and vice versa, as that doesn’t represent our idea of football.”

The Bianconeri are joint top of the table after a 2-0 victory away to Milan, awaiting the Partenopei’s meeting with Sassuolo tomorrow.

“We are two teams who play a very different style of football and have different qualities,” Buffon told Mediaset Premium.

“We don’t want to play like Napoli, as that doesn’t represent our idea of football, and vice versa. Napoli have done better than us so far because they’ve got more points.”

Juve got the victory at San Siro thanks to a Gonzalo Higuain brace.

“If against Udinese, Higuain had carried the team on his back, he did even better tonight with two goals. We played a more humble match and one with a greater spirit of sacrifice than usual. We did very well to realise what was needed to win it.

“Daniele Rugani is very talented and reliable. It’s not easy to join in with such a group of well-travelled veterans, as he’s young and needs the time to make mistakes and learn. This is the right way to help him grow.”