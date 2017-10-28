Montella: '€100m players don't come'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella hinted Milan wanted to sign a top striker this summer, but “€100m players don’t come without the Champions League.”

The Rossoneri spent over €200m in the transfer window, including €38m for Andre Silva and €25m for Nikola Kalinic, yet wasted several great chances in today’s 2-0 defeat to Juventus.

“Not everyone has a Gonzalo Higuain,” said Montella in his Press conference. “The match was decided by a top player who created two goals out of nothing.

“Top players worth €100m won’t come without the Champions League. I am happy with the transfer market we conducted.”

Milan had been linked with the likes of Torino’s Andrea Belotti and Borussia Dortmund hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but eventually signed Kalinic from Fiorentina.

“I don’t envy anything that Juventus have. They set the example as a team built over time. They are experienced and are now introducing some young players, but they are built to win the Champions League.

“There was optimism over the summer because big achievements are possible if you approach them the right way, even if some incidents could’ve gone our way.”

Montella was also asked about the disappointing performance of former Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia, who repeatedly gave the ball away.

“I don’t want to comment on individuals. I do think he can do better. He’s an extraordinary player, but I don’t know why, he has recently not looked calm. I am convinced he’ll become the added value we are looking for.”