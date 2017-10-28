El Shaarawy stunner beats Bologna

By Football Italia staff

A sensational Stephan El Shaarawy left-foot volley proved enough to give Roma the victory over a plucky Bologna side, their third straight 1-0 win.

The Little Pharaoh let an Alessandro Florenzi corner come down before smashing in off the crossbar at the far top corner with the inside of his left boot with a finish that was simply unstoppable.

Bologna gave the Giallorossi a game, particularly with impressive Federico Di Francesco, the son of Roma Coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

Edin Dzeko fired blanks, as he turned a free header over the bar and had a goal disallowed for a tight offside position.

The bad news for the hosts is that Gregoire Defrel and Bruno Peres went off with injuries that will need to be evaluated.

