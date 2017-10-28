Stephan El Shaarawy admits his spectacular goal to beat Bologna was “the best way to celebrate my birthday” and thanks Francesco Totti.
The Little Pharaoh hit a remarkable left-foot volley in off the underside of the bar at the far top corner just one day after turning 25.
“It was the best way to celebrate my birthday, with a nice third straight 1-0 victory,” he told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia.
Totti was in the stands of the Stadio Olimpico and was spotted commenting to the person next to him: “I used to score them like that…”
El Shaarawy was told of this and broke into a wide grin.
“That is a great compliment! He’s the greatest.
“We were very solid today and did well to keep another clean sheet. We have a different mentality this season, as the important thing is to create good football, but we are also growing as a team and know we can’t always win 3-0 or 4-0.
“We are taking it one game at a time and trying to keep up with the top teams. I think I’ve always played well when called into action, so I am very satisfied on a personal level.”