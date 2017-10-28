El Shaarawy: 'Great birthday gift'

By Football Italia staff

Stephan El Shaarawy admits his spectacular goal to beat Bologna was “the best way to celebrate my birthday” and thanks Francesco Totti.

The Little Pharaoh hit a remarkable left-foot volley in off the underside of the bar at the far top corner just one day after turning 25.

“It was the best way to celebrate my birthday, with a nice third straight 1-0 victory,” he told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia.

Totti was in the stands of the Stadio Olimpico and was spotted commenting to the person next to him: “I used to score them like that…”

El Shaarawy was told of this and broke into a wide grin.

“That is a great compliment! He’s the greatest.

“We were very solid today and did well to keep another clean sheet. We have a different mentality this season, as the important thing is to create good football, but we are also growing as a team and know we can’t always win 3-0 or 4-0.

“We are taking it one game at a time and trying to keep up with the top teams. I think I’ve always played well when called into action, so I am very satisfied on a personal level.”