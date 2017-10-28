EDF: 'Opponent and son tricky'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco is proud of Roma’s third consecutive 1-0 victory, but had difficulties facing his son in the Bologna squad.

A sensational volley from Stephan El Shaarawy proved enough to secure the points.

“I told the lads to focus on our style of playing, as in three games we’ve taken 78 corners and kept three clean sheets, so I’m happy,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“I wouldn’t call them ugly wins. We created many opportunities and dominated, but tonight we met a strong Bologna side that created problems with their diagonal runs. The defensive movements were good from my men, although Bologna have caused problems for all the big clubs.

“We can rotate the squad because we remain focused on the same credo, which is to work with the ball. We made a few too many mistakes this evening in their half and in the final third. We must be more clinical to kill the game, which was the same issue on Wednesday with Crotone.

“There were initial difficulties this season working on the defence, just like at school, but the whole team is improving its movements and mechanisms. It’s satisfying to see Kevin Strootman and even Edin Dzeko pressing opponents.”

The standout performer for Bologna this evening was probably Federico Di Francesco, the Roma tactician’s son. Could the winger come to the Stadio Olimpico in future?

“When his Dad leaves, then he can come. He has matured a lot and created the biggest problems for us this evening. I’ll be honest, I had trouble talking to the team about him and calling him ‘Di Francesco.’ We had to stick close and not let him start running.

“On the pitch, you are all strangers. He played his game well and Alessandro Florenzi told me he was a right pain. Federico was an opponent tonight and from tomorrow he’ll go back to just being my son!”