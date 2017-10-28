Bruno Peres, Gregoire Defrel and Kostas Manolas are confident they’ll be ready to play when Roma host Chelsea on Tuesday.
The Giallorossi played a 3-3 thriller at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League and take on Antonio Conte’s side in the return leg next week.
Peres limped off during this evening’s 1-0 Serie A victory over Bologna clutching the back of his right thigh.
However, he told Sky Sport Italia: “I’m fine, I think I’ll make it for Chelsea.”
Defrel was also substituted with a slight ankle sprain, but he too walked without apparent problems through the mixed zone after the match.
Manolas was in the stands following a muscular injury, but it’s reported he will be back and might even start against Chelsea.
"I hope so," replied the centre-back when asked about this in the mixed zone.