Saturday October 28 2017
Roma trio target Chelsea game
By Football Italia staff

Bruno Peres, Gregoire Defrel and Kostas Manolas are confident they’ll be ready to play when Roma host Chelsea on Tuesday.

The Giallorossi played a 3-3 thriller at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League and take on Antonio Conte’s side in the return leg next week.

Peres limped off during this evening’s 1-0 Serie A victory over Bologna clutching the back of his right thigh.

However, he told Sky Sport Italia: “I’m fine, I think I’ll make it for Chelsea.”

Defrel was also substituted with a slight ankle sprain, but he too walked without apparent problems through the mixed zone after the match.

Manolas was in the stands following a muscular injury, but it’s reported he will be back and might even start against Chelsea.

"I hope so," replied the centre-back when asked about this in the mixed zone.

